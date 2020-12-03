Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Christian Winkle purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $83,419.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $128,661.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,460 shares of company stock valued at $194,673 and sold 70,200 shares valued at $998,962. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BZH opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $442.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

