Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Plantronics worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period.

PLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Plantronics stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

