Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stake Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 75.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 198.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIC. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

