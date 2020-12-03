Aperio Group LLC Has $685,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $60,299,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $23,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 182,292 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,057,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,801 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,534. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $24.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

