Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve Sells 199,216 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $13,457,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.27.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

