Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE BCSF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $778.62 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 11,822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,713 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $5,180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,710,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 226,028 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

