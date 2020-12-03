Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 169.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ProAssurance worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 53.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 87.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of PRA opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $862.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

