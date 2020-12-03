Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

