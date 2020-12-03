Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,253 shares of company stock worth $5,646,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

FOLD opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

