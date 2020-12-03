Aperio Group LLC Has $691,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

DIN stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.