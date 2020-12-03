76,455 Shares in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 44,755.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Tricida by 42.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

