Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Oceaneering International worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

