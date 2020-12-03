Aperio Group LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

