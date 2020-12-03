First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,463 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Busey worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 249.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 948,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 676,982 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

