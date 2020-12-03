Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 634,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 524,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 49,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,306,000.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMGI. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of WMGI opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.