Aperio Group LLC Sells 399 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 287,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ManTech International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

MANT opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.