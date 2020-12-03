Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

