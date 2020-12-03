Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 115.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,982 shares of company stock worth $23,696,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Q2 stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

