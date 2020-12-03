Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stake Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Horizon Bancorp worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 86,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

