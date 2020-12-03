Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 321.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,780 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $64,429,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $45,615,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 56.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 553.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 760,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 266.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,309 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,907 shares of company stock worth $8,303,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.