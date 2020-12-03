Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $22,707,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,750,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,451,220 shares of company stock valued at $754,674,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $119.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $123.02. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.