Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 52,261 Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBM. Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

