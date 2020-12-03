ValuEngine Downgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Sell

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of CTVA opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 12.5% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

