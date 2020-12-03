ValuEngine Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

