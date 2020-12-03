Phong Le Sells 40,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $10,815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $321.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.11. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $358.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,677.67 and a beta of 0.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $98,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

