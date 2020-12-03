Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,618 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

IVR stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

