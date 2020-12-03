Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Extreme Networks worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $368,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 12.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 788.7% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 929,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

