Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.28%.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

