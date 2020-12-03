Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $230.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,136 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $415,046.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,692.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

