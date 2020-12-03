Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,025 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Boston Private Financial worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

