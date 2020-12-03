Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Orange by 2,487.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 550,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 528,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orange by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Orange by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.