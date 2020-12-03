iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $262.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $265.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

