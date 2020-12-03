World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of World Acceptance worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in World Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 41.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 58,503 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,873 shares of company stock worth $760,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

WRLD stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

