Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of SMART Global worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 12.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

SGH opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -458.00 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

