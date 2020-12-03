Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $918.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

