Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.40 Million in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.