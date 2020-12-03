Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 297,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

