Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,748 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 346,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,724,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

