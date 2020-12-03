Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Greif worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

