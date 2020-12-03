Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,013 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sally Beauty worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.