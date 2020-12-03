Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $869.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.