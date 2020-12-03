Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 456,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 650,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $653.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.