Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $33.70 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.