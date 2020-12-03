Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

