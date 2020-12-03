Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,421 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,799 shares of company stock worth $407,584. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

