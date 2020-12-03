ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASX. TheStreet downgraded ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

