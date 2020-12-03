Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $209,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Appian by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

APPN stock opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.75 and a beta of 0.99. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $690,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,253.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,083 shares of company stock valued at $44,853,892. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

