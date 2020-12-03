Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

DMO stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

