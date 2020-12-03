Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 859.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 730,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 62.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHI opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

