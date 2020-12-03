Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $5,656,843.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,000 shares of company stock worth $10,435,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

